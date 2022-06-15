Mission & scope

Frontiers in Membrane Science and Technology is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on all topics related to synthetic membranes.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Prof Michael D Guiver (Tianjin University, China) and welcomes research contributions that bridge the gap between theory, materials science, process design, and engineering in the domain of membrane science.

The journal covers the following subject areas:

membrane applications - energy

membrane applications - gas and vapor

membrane applications - liquid

membrane formation and structure

membrane modules and processes

membrane transport, modelling, and simulation.

Submissions should emphasize novelty of the approach, practical aspects, comparisons with current state-of-the-art membranes, and new insights and fundamental understanding gained. Membrane materials research should directly be linked to demonstrated practical applications. In particular, the journal welcomes contributions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 2: zero hunger; SGD 3: good health and well-being; SGD 6: clean water and sanitation; and SGD 7: affordable and clean energy.

Manuscripts relating to biological membranes are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Membrane Science and Technology is committed to advancing developments in the field by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.