Field chief editor michael d. guiver Tianjin University Tianjin , China Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Membrane Science and Technology

Mission & scope Membrane science and technology is interdisciplinary and at the interface of materials science and engineering. It encompasses theory, selective molecular transport, materials science, manipulation of morphology, process design and engineering, membrane processes and applications in gas, vapor, and liquid separations. Membranes are also widely used in energy applications such as fuel cells, batteries, and electrolyzers. Synthetic membranes have become an indispensable tool in multiple aspects of modern life, from access to clean drinking water in water-stressed regions, to food processing and medical devices, to inerting fuel tanks in aircraft, to more sustainable and energy efficient processes. Frontiers in Membrane Science and Technology is a new multidisciplinary open-access journal on the Frontiers platform that seeks to publish influential and high-impact research on all topics related to synthetic membranes. Field Chief Editor professor Michael D. Guiver, from Tianjin University, leads an Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal disseminates and communicates scientific and engineering knowledge to academics, industry leaders and the public. High-impact publishing is as much about impactful research as it is about clearly communicating the work to the Journal readership. Submissions should emphasize clarity, language and figure quality, novelty of the approach, practical aspects, comparisons with current state-of-the-art membranes, and new insights and fundamental understanding gained. Membrane materials research should directly be linked to demonstrated practical applications. Reviews and Perspectives are also considered, following the process described in the Guide for Authors.

Facts Short name Front. Membr. Sci. Technol.

Abbreviation frmst

Electronic ISSN 2813-1010

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

