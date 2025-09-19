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Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre, University of Technology Malaysia
Skudai, Malaysia
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
University of Cantabria
Santander, Spain
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
Donyatek, Strategic Planning and Professional Development
Roanoke, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
University of Franche-Comté
Besançon, France
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure