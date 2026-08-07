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Yonsei University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, India
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
SINTEF Industry
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
National Research Council Canada /Clean Energy Innovation Research Center
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor