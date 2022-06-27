Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
School of Material Science and Engineering, Tianjin Polytechnic University
Tianjin , China
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Applications - Liquid
Institute of Bioprocess Engineering and Pharmaceutical Technology, University of Applied Sciences Mittelhessen
Giessen , Germany
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Liquid
Stony Brook University
Stony Brook , United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Liquid
Saint Petersburg State University
Saint Petersburg , Russia
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Liquid