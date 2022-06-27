Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Tsinghua University
Beijing , China
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Transport, Modeling and Simulation
Pall Corporation (United States)
Port Washington , United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Transport, Modeling and Simulation
Faculty of Engineering, Gebze Technical University
Kocaeli , Turkey
Associate Editor
Membrane Transport, Modeling and Simulation
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology
Eonyang , South Korea
Associate Editor
Membrane Transport, Modeling and Simulation