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Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Arkansas
Fayetteville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Transport, Modeling and Simulation
University of Franche-Comté
Besançon, France
Associate Editor
Membrane Transport, Modeling and Simulation
Institute for Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability, College of Science, Engineering and Technology, University of South Africa
Johannesburg, South Africa
Associate Editor
Membrane Transport, Modeling and Simulation
Kuban State University
Krasnodar, Russia
Associate Editor
Membrane Transport, Modeling and Simulation