michael d. guiver
Tianjin University
Tianjin, China
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Membrane Science and Technology
Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Haifa, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Applications - Energy
School of Material Science and Engineering, Tianjin Polytechnic University
Tianjin, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Applications - Liquid
Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre, University of Technology Malaysia
Skudai, Malaysia
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
Ege University
Bornova, Türkiye
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Modules and Processes
Yonsei University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Arkansas
Fayetteville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Transport, Modeling and Simulation
University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon, Canada
Associate Editor
Membrane Modules and Processes
Unidad de Materiales, Centro de Investigación Científica de Yucatán, A.C. (CICY)
Mérida, Mexico
Associate Editor
Membrane Modules and Processes
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)
Karlsruhe, Germany
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Energy
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, India
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
University of Technology, Iraq
Baghdad, Iraq
Associate Editor
Membrane Modules and Processes
Izmir Institute of Technology
Urla, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Membrane Modules and Processes
SINTEF Industry
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Energy
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
Tiruchirappalli, India
Associate Editor
Membrane Modules and Processes