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Tianjin University
Tianjin, China
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Membrane Science and Technology
Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Haifa, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Applications - Energy
School of Material Science and Engineering, Tianjin Polytechnic University
Tianjin, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Applications - Liquid
Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre, University of Technology Malaysia
Skudai, Malaysia
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure