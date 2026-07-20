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Ege University
Bornova, Türkiye
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Modules and Processes
University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon, Canada
Associate Editor
Membrane Modules and Processes
Unidad de Materiales, Centro de Investigación Científica de Yucatán, A.C. (CICY)
Mérida, Mexico
Associate Editor
Membrane Modules and Processes
University of Technology, Iraq
Baghdad, Iraq
Associate Editor
Membrane Modules and Processes