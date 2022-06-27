jong hak kim
Yonsei University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, India
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
SINTEF Industry
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
National Research Council Canada /Clean Energy Innovation Research Center
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Newark, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Istituto per la Tecnologia delle Membrane, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche
Rende (CS), Italy
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
North China Electric Power University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
National Institute for Nanotechnology (NRC-CNRC)
Edmonton, Canada
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
Canberra, Australia
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
National Polytechnic Institute (IPN)
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Ex-Bhabha Atomic Research Cenre, Tarapur
Mumbai, India
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
SINTEF
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
National Centre of Scientific Research Demokritos
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Central University of Haryana
Haryana, India
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
CIC-EnergiGUNE
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
Associate Editor
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor