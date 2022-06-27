juhana jaafar
Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre, University of Technology Malaysia
Skudai, Malaysia
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
University of Cantabria
Santander, Spain
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
Donyatek, Strategic Planning and Professional Development
Roanoke, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
University of Franche-Comté
Besançon, France
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Surabaya, Indonesia
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
Institute on membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council
Rende (CS), Italy
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
Scientific Research Center of Yucatán (CICY)
Mérida, Mexico
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
University of South Australia
Adelaide, Australia
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
University of Tübingen
Tübingen, Germany
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
University of Ottawa
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
SECIHTI-Center for Applied Physics and Advanced Technoloy
Querétaro, Mexico
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
University of Technology Malaysia
Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure
Victoria University, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Membrane Formation and Structure