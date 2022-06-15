Scope

Led by Professor Dario Dekel from Technion Israel Institute of Technology, the Membrane Applications - Energy section welcomes submissions in various domains of membrane science and technology, which connect the understanding of membrane materials and their performance in energy-related processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced measurement techniques for membranes in electrochemical devices

anion exchange membranes for fuel cells and electrolyzers

battery separator safety issues

battery separators in metal and metal-ion batteries

design, preparation, and optimization of membrane materials for energy-related applications

durability and stabilization of electrochemical devices

experimental and theoretical studies used to enhance structure design and performance improvement, and bring new membrane materials for energy-related applications to the market

fundamentals and ion transport mechanisms in energy-related membranes

hierarchical, ordered and aligned ion-conducting membranes

ion-conducting covalent organic framework membranes

membrane dynamics, formation mechanism, and membrane morphology for energy-related processes

membranes for flow batteries

membranes for osmotic energy conversion

membranes related to energy storage

membranes related to supercapacitors

novel computational, chemistry, science, and structural studies for the structure‒performance‒relationship analysis of membranes for energy-related devices

proton exchange membranes for fuel cells and electrolyzers

role of ionomer structure and properties in the catalyst layer of electrochemical devices

scale-up studies on energy-related membrane devices and applications

Submissions are held to a high standard and should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, optimization, and performance of membrane materials in energy-related applications. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the design, optimization, and performance of membrane materials in energy-related applications.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of membrane science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.