Scope

The Membrane Applications - Energy specialty section of Frontiers in Membrane Science and Technology publishes pioneering research across all aspects of membrane materials for energy related applications, e.g. energy storage, fuel cells, hydrogen energy etc. It covers a broad range of topics including rational structure design and performance optimization, mechanism investigations and process design of membranes for energy related application. Areas covered include, but are not limited to:

• Design, preparation and optimization of membrane materials for energy related applications

• Membrane dynamics, formation mechanism, ions transport mechanism and membrane morphology for energy related processes.

• Novel computational, chemistry, science and structural studies for the structure-performance-relationship analysis of membranes for energy related devices.

• Experimental and theoretical studies used to enhance structure design and performance improvement, and bring new membrane materials for energy related applications to the market.