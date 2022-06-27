emad yousef alhseinat
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Rey Juan Carlos University
Móstoles, Spain
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Higher Institute for Applied Sciences and Technology (HIAST)
Damascus, Syria
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Technical University of Cologne
Cologne, Germany
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Osmania University
Hyderabad, India
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
PETRONAS
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering
New Delhi, India
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Graz University of Technology
Graz, Austria
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Helmholtz Centre for Materials and Coastal Research (HZG)
Geesthacht, Germany
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon, Institute of Membrane Research
Geesthacht, Germany
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor
Institute for Membrane Technology, National Research Council (CNR)
Rende, Italy
Community Reviewer
Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor