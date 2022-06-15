Scope

The Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and development of antimicrobial agents, antibiotic resistance, and therapeutic approaches.

Led by Dr. Rustam Aminov from the University of Aberdeen, the Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of antimicrobial research, which connect diverse aspects of the field and address critical challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Novel resistance mechanisms and genetic elements: elucidation of resistance mechanisms and the genetic elements that encode, transfer, or regulate them, supported by rigorous experimental evidence.

Antimicrobial target characterisation: identification of new antimicrobial targets, informed by microbial and host genomic data and validated through functional studies.

Novel antimicrobial compounds and mode of action: discovery and mechanistic characterisation of novel antimicrobial compounds, with clear demonstration of mode of action beyond inhibitory activity alone.

Antibiotic regulatory networks: dissection of regulatory networks and their role in resistance evolution, persistence, and tolerance.

Mobile genetic elements and resistance ecology: investigation of mobile genetic elements, resistomes, and the ecology of resistance across clinical, agricultural, environmental, and One Health contexts.

Innovative therapeutic strategies: combination therapies, resistance-breaking adjuvants, phage-based approaches, and host-directed interventions, accompanied by mechanistic justification.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth mechanistic, biochemical, or genetic insight into the development, mode of action, and therapeutic applications of antimicrobial agents and strategies to combat resistance. Computational predictions alone, without experimental validation, are not considered and may be transferred to a more appropriate location.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of antimicrobial agents, resistance mechanisms, and therapeutic approaches in relation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

The Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy section discourages submissions that are primarily descriptive without mechanistic contribution. Specifically, the section would not consider phenotypic screening panels and MIC surveys without accompanying mechanistic investigation, routine antimicrobial susceptibility or epidemiological prevalence studies that do not yield new biological insight, or descriptive catalogues of resistance genes identified through sequencing alone, absent functional or ecological interpretation. Studies on viral drug resistance also fall outside scope, as do plant pathology, wound healing, diabetes mellitus, electron microscopy, and economic impact analysis; these may be submitted to the respective specialty sections of microbiology or Frontiers journals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of antimicrobial research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.