Specialty chief editor rustam aminov University of Aberdeen Aberdeen , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy

Scope This section publishes major breakthrough research findings in any area of antimicrobials, antibiotic resistance, antibiotic therapy, and mobile genetic elements. This area originally developed as a field of clinical microbiology, but rapidly expanded into many other branches of microbiology including studies on regulation of host responses. Therefore, the range of articles considered for this Specialty includes many aspects, such as the role of antibiotics, antibiotic resistance and mobile genetic elements in different ecosystems, natural as well as impacted by various human activities including clinical; description of novel antimicrobials, resistance mechanisms and genetic elements; and identification of novel antimicrobial targets from microbial and host genomic data. While there is no formal limit to the range of studies considered for publication in this Specialty, studies on viral drug resistance and antifungal compounds, for example, may also be submitted to the respective Specialty Sections of Microbiology related to these areas of studies. One of our major purposes is to accelerate scientific communication of high quality research findings, with worldwide open and free access to these findings. Our approach will stimulate research activity and advance scientific knowledge in this field and related ones throughout the world. Frontiers in Microbiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Microbiol.

Abbreviation fmicb

Electronic ISSN 1664-302X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.064 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.