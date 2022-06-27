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International School for Advanced Studies (SISSA)
Trieste, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Neural Technology
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
ASST Sette Laghi
Varese, Italy
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova, Italy
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
Department of Electronic Engineering, University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
UMR5588 Laboratoire Interdisciplinaire de Physique (LIPhy)
Saint-Martin-d'Hères, France
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
International School for Advanced Studies (SISSA)
Trieste, Italy
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
Swinburne University of Technology
Hawthorn, Australia
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
National Tsing Hua University
Hsinchu City, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
Children’s Research Institute, Children’s National Hospital
Washington DC, United States
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
Université de Strasbourg
Strasbourg, France
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova, Italy
Associate Editor
Neural Technology
University of Oklahoma
Norman, United States
Associate Editor
Neural Technology