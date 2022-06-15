Scope

The Neurodegeneration section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing neurodegenerative diseases.

Led by Prof. Mark Burns from Georgetown University, the Neurodegeneration section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroscience, which covers the molecular, cellular and systems spectrum of scientific discoveries in neurodegenerative diseases.

Topics with a focus on neurodegeneration in the scope of this section include:

genetic, epigenetic, and protein changes, including biomarkers

mechanisms, identification of new targets, and preclinical therapeutic approaches

new methods that enhance understanding of the pathways involved

patient-derived cell-based studies

studies using animal models

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular, and cellular aspects of neurodegenerative diseases, ideally including in vivo preclinical research models.

The Neurodegeneration section does not consider studies on general cell death in cell models, stroke studies, clinical reports, or studies on interventions that do not clarify the underlying neurological/neurodegenerative mechanisms of action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurodegeneration to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.