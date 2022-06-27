Scope

The section aims to cover all aspects of novel neuroendocrinology findings, from basic research to clinical applications. Neuroendocrinology is an integrative discipline that encompasses all kinds of interplay between the nervous systems and endocrine organs, notably 1) the production of hormone-like molecules (biologically active peptides, cytokines, steroids, etc.) by nerve cells; 2) the action of neurotransmitters and neuropeptides on endocrine glands; and 3) the action of hormones on the brain. The physiopathological domains on which neuroendocrine research currently focuses include stress and the hypothalamo-pituitary adrenal axis, the central control of puberty and reproduction, the regulation of food consumption and energy homeostasis, the action of hormones on mood and behaviors, the molecular mechanisms of seasonal and circardian rhythms, and the novel functions of neuropeptides. Neuroendocrine Science is interested in basic research reports elucidating the functioning of neuroendocrine systems at the molecular, cellular and organismal level, as well as translational and clinical studies related to neuroendocrine disorders. Neuroendocrine Science also welcomes comparative genomic studies aimed at elucidating the phylogenetic history and functions of neuropeptides and their receptors from nematodes to humans.

The Neuroendocrine Science section is cross-listed in two journals Frontiers in Neuroscience and Frontiers in Endocrinology. This means that authors interested in submitting to the Neuroendocrine Science section can decide to publish in either of the two journals by choosing their preferred journal already at the time of submission. Upon submission the manuscript is edited and reviewed by the Editorial Board of the Neuroendocrine Science section. Following a successful peer review the final manuscript is published in the journal to which the manuscript was submitted.