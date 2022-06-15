Main content

Specialty chief editor pierre j magistretti King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Thuwal, Saudi Arabia Specialty Chief Editor Neuroenergetics and Brain Health

Scope Neuroenergetics and Brain Health is a specialty section within Frontiers in Neuroscience led by Professor Pierre Magistretti (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology). The section aims to contribute to the understanding of how information processing and energy fluxes are coupled in the brain. Subjects of interest include but are not limited to: • In vitro and in vivo analyses of metabolic pathways and blood flow regulation • Neuron-glia interaction in relation to neurometabolic and neurovascular coupling • Modeling of metabolic fluxes and blood flow • Imaging brain energy metabolism • Roles of energy metabolism regulation in the pathogenesis of diseases of the nervous system

Frontiers in Neuroscience is committed to advancing developments in the field of neuroscience by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable scientific breakthroughs of the future. Frontiers in Neuroscience is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurosci.

Abbreviation fnins

Electronic ISSN 1662-453X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.152 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Neuroenergetics and Brain Health welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Neuroenergetics and Brain Health, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.