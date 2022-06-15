Scope

The Neuroenergetics and Brain Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between information processing and energy fluxes in the brain.

Led by Professor Pierre Magistretti from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the Neuroenergetics and Brain Health section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroscience, which connect the understanding of energy metabolism and brain function.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

imaging brain energy metabolism

in vitro and in vivo analyses of metabolic pathways and blood flow regulation

modeling of metabolic fluxes and blood flow

neuron-glia interaction in relation to neurometabolic and neurovascular coupling

roles of energy metabolism regulation in the pathogenesis of diseases of the nervous system

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the coupling of information processing and energy metabolism in the brain. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of energy metabolism, brain function, and neurovascular coupling in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Neuroenergetics and Brain Health section does not consider submissions focused on epidemiology, stroke and cardiovascular diseases, as these topics fall outside the scope of this section. However, submissions related to dietary and lifestyle factors, may be considered if they provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the coupling of information processing and energy metabolism in the brain, and support the understanding of energy metabolism, brain function, and neurovascular coupling in relation to good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.