Specialty chief editor luca bonfanti University of Turin Turin , Italy Specialty Chief Editor Neurogenesis

Scope The section is dedicated to publishing new and important findings in the rapidly expanding field of neurogenesis and has a particular interest in the biology of postnatal neural stem cells and the neurogenic niche. The identification of two adult neurogenic zones, which contain astrocyte-like neural stem cells, has led to a dramatic increase in the number of studies looking at the cellular and molecular mechanisms governing neurogenesis. The mission of Neurogenesis is to disseminate high-quality multidisciplinary studies related to all aspects of neurogenesis, from the biology of neural stem cells to the synaptic integration of adult-born neurons into mature circuits. We welcome submissions focusing on the genetics and epigenetics of neural progenitors, the anatomy of the neurogenic zone, and the intracellular and extracellular mechanisms governing all stages of neurogenesis (proliferation, migration, and differentiation). We publish studies that use in vitro and/or in vivo methodologies. The section also publishes research focusing on cellular and molecular responses of neural progenitor cells to aging and disease, as well as bioengineering approaches that use stem cells for CNS repair. While we emphasize postnatal neurogenesis, we also welcome studies related to embryonic neurogenesis and radial glia. Frontiers in Neuroscience is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurosci.

Abbreviation fnins

Electronic ISSN 1662-453X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.152 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

