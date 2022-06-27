shantanu chakrabartty
Washington University in St. Louis
St. Louis, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
San Diego State University
San Diego, United States
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences
Kermanshah, Iran
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
IBM Research (United States)
Yorktown Heights, United States
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
National Institute for Materials Science
Tsukuba, Japan
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova, Italy
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
University of Aizu
Aizuwakamatsu, Japan
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
Sorbonne Universités
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
Institute for Microelectronics and Microsystems, Department of Physical Sciences and Technologies of Matter, National Research Council (CNR)
Agrate Brianza, Italy
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
Department of Bioengineering, Jacobs School of Engineering, University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
University of Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering
China Nanhu Academy of Electronics and Information Technology
Jiaxing, China
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Engineering