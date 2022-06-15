Scope

The Neuroprosthetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and exploration of neuroprostheses and brain-machine interfaces.

Led by Prof. Michela Chiappalone from the University of Genova in Italy, the Neuroprosthetics section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroprosthetics, which bring together work to develop and explore devices and strategies in humans and animals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biophysical and behavioral principles of neuroprosthetic devices

mathematical and physical algorithms related to neuroprosthetics

physiological principles of neuroprosthetic devices

technological and medical innovations related to neuroprosthetics

theoretical, experimental and clinical applications of neuroprosthetics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of neuroprosthetic approaches, including their development, implementation, and potential impact on human and animal subjects.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The Neuroprosthetics section does not consider submissions focusing on sleep studies, stress management, child development, or speech therapy as well as pure clinical studies, as these topics fall outside the scope of neuroprosthetic research and its direct applications. However, studies that involve the development or evaluation of neuroprosthetic devices or techniques in relation to sleep, stress, child development, or speech therapy may be considered if they demonstrate a clear connection to the field of neuroprosthetics and contribute to the advancement of the section's goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroprosthetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.