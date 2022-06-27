Main content

Scope The principles of natural and sexual selection, developed by Darwin and his successors, provide a theoretical framework which can be used to explore and understand every aspect of brain function, from the most basic investigations of neural activity, to investigations of social and metacognitive processes. This specialty section is devoted to understanding the function and anatomy of the brain, which publishes theoretical and empirical manuscripts on the study of the mind, brain, and behavior from an evolutionary perspective. Social and Evolutionary Neuroscience covers all topics related to understanding the brain, including: human social behavior – such as aggression, cooperation, emotion, kinship, mating and mate preferences;– fundamental questions about the nature of the nervous system – such as the degree to which behavioral, cognitive, and neural modularity exists (e.g., domain specificity versus domain general processing); heritability and variations (species, regional, cultural, ethnic, and individual) in intellectual, social, and personality characteristics; and ancestral neural states. This specialty section seeks to bridge social and natural sciences by publishing research from any field that is devoted to the understanding of the brain and cognition through an evolutionary framework. This specialty section welcomes both theoretical and empirical contributions guided by an evolutionary framework that use myriad methodologies in any domain of brain science, from clinical research to cognitive science, from perception to consciousness, from imaging studies to human factors, from animal, from molecular biology to genetics. The criteria for publication are the quality of the work and the extent to which work advances understanding of evolutionary neuroscience. Frontiers in Neuroscience is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurosci.

Abbreviation fnins

Electronic ISSN 1662-453X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.152 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Social and Evolutionary Neuroscience welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Social and Evolutionary Neuroscience, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.