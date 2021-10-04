Scope

The Blue Food Provisions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the sustainable development and utilization of aquatic food sources.

Led by Dr. Beatriz Morales-Nin from the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Blue Food Provisions section welcomes submissions in the various domains of marine food systems, which address the challenges and opportunities in providing nutritious and sustainable food options.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aquaculture technologies and practices

ecosystem monitoring and management

fisheries management and sustainability

fisheries technologies and practices

food security and nutrition

marine living resources conservation

policy and regulatory frameworks

socio-economic aspects of blue food production

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the sustainable development and utilization of marine food systems, ensuring their contribution to global food security, nutrition, and healthy diets.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions focusing on existing and emerging knowledge, technologies and tools to build capacity and maximize the contribution of marine food systems (i.e. fisheries and aquaculture) to food security, nutrition and affordable healthy diets, ensuring the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 2, 12, 13, 14, and 15).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of marine food systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.