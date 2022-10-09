dewan ahsan
University of Southern Denmark
Odense, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Blue Food Provisions
University of Southern Denmark
Odense, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Blue Food Provisions
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Community Reviewer
Blue Food Provisions
Deakin University, School of Life and Environmental Sciences/Deakin Marine Research and Innovation Centre
Warrnambool, Australia
Community Reviewer
Blue Food Provisions
UiT The Arctic University of Norway
Tromsø, Norway
Community Reviewer
Blue Food Provisions
Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR)
Kolkata, India
Community Reviewer
Blue Food Provisions
Direção Regional do Ambiente e Alterações Climáticas, Governo Regional da Madeira
Funchal, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Blue Food Provisions
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Community Reviewer
Blue Food Provisions
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Blue Food Provisions
Shanghai Ocean University
Shanghai, China
Community Reviewer
Blue Food Provisions
Marine and Freshwater Research Institute
Reykjavik, Iceland
Community Reviewer
Blue Food Provisions