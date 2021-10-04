Scope

The Marine Governance section is dedicated to publishing research focused on achieving just, equitable, and sustainable use of and interaction with the ocean.

Led by Dr. Sebastian Ferse from Bogor Agricultural University Indonesia and the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research (ZMT) Bremen, the Marine Governance section welcomes submissions in the various domains of marine governance, which address the challenges of ocean sustainability and ideally contribute to the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

co-design and other forms of participatory engagement

community-based and indigenous management

engagement with arts and citizen science

futuring, scenario-based planning, and anticipation

implementation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) post-2020 framework

legal and conceptual questions of marine governance

monitoring and data-driven decision making

spatial and ecosystem-based management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of marine governance and their contributions to ocean sustainability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance marine governance by addressing co-design and participatory engagement, community-based and indigenous management, engagement with arts and citizen science, futuring and scenario-based planning, implementation of SDG 14 and the CBD post-2020 framework, legal and conceptual questions, monitoring and data-driven decision making, or spatial and ecosystem-based management (SDGs 14 and related aspects of SDGs 11, 13, and 15).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of marine governance to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.