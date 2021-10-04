Scope

The Marine Pollution Assessments and Solutions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the various forms of pollution affecting marine and coastal ecosystems.

Led by Dr. Rachel Hauser-Davis from Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the Marine Pollution Assessments and Solutions section welcomes submissions in the various domains of marine pollution research, which contribute to an interdisciplinary view on ocean sustainability.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abiotic and biotic marine pollution

bioinvasions and habitat degradation

effects of pollution on threatened species

emerging contaminants, such as pharmaceuticals, Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, plasticizers, microplastics, nanoparticles, and certain elements or groups of elements

harmful algal blooms and microbiological contamination

impacts of pollution on biochemical processes and ecological imbalances

noise pollution and physicochemical contamination

persistent organic pollutants and classic contaminants, such as metals and metalloids

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of marine pollution, its impacts on ecosystems, and potential solutions for a sustainable ocean environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of marine pollution, bioinvasions, habitat degradation, effects on threatened species, emerging contaminants, harmful algal blooms, microbiological contamination, impacts on biochemical processes, ecological imbalances, noise pollution, physicochemical contamination, and persistent organic pollutants, in line with SDGs 14 (Life Below Water) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of marine pollution research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.