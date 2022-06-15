Division of Medical Oncology, Department of Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Mission & scope

Frontiers in Oncology is a broad-scope, multidisciplinary journal covering all areas of cancer research to advance our knowledge of cancer epidemiology to improve diagnosis, therapeutics, and management strategies.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Prof Giuseppe Giaccone (Cornell University and Amgen, USA), and Assistant Field Chief Editor Prof Sharon Pine (University of Colorado, USA). Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science (SCIE), and the DOAJ, Frontiers in Oncology welcomes clinical and experimental research contributions in the various domains of cancer research, which bridge the gap between basic research and clinical applications. Topics include, but are not limited to:

breast cancer

cancer cell signaling

cancer epidemiology and prevention

cancer genetics

cancer imaging and image-directed interventions

cancer immunity and immunotherapy

cancer metabolism

cancer molecular targets and therapeutics

gastrointestinal cancers

genitourinary oncology

gynecological oncology

head and neck cancer

hematologic malignancies

molecular and cellular oncology

neuro-oncology and neurosurgical oncology

pediatric oncology

pharmacology of anti-cancer drugs

radiation oncology

skin cancer

surgical oncology

thoracic oncology.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notable SDG 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Frontiers' journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising solely of bioinformatics analyses, computational studies of public data, or findings from Mendelian Randomisation studies must include appropriate validation. Acceptable forms of validation include:

independent clinical or patient cohorts that are not publicly available

biological validation of the main conclusions, either in vitro or in vivo

multi-database queries (bibliometric studies only)

Manuscripts lacking robust validation will be considered unsuitable for publication, as they do not meet the required evidence standards necessary for scientific conclusions. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information.

Frontiers in Oncology is committed to advancing developments in the field of cancer research by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.