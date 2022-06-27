Mission & scope

Frontiers in Oncology publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research advancing our knowledge of cancer epidemiology, molecular pathways, diagnosis and imaging, personalized therapeutics, and novel treatment and management strategies.

Field Chief Editor Giuseppe Giaccone at Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific advancement and impactful discoveries on the field of oncology to researchers, academics, clinicians, and the public worldwide..

Frontiers in Oncology welcomes contributions in the various domains of cancer research, from basic research to clinical studies. The journal is composed of different specialty sections and authors are kindly requested to consider the specific requirements of the most adequate specialty for their submission.

Most notably, manuscripts consisting solely of bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions of public databases which are not accompanied by validation (independent cohort or biological validation in vitro or in vivo) will not be accepted in any of the sections of Frontiers in Oncology.