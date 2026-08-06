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Curated by Giuseppe Giaccone (Cornell) and Sharon Pine (Univ. of Colorado), this collection showcases key advances in thoracic oncology: cancer biology, diagnostics, treatments, biomarkers, translational insights, early detection, and clinical care.
This study combines privacy-preserving federated learning with explainable AI (Grad-CAM, saliency maps) to classify brain tumors on MRI as glioma, meningioma, pituitary, or none, reaching 94% accuracy with transparent, clinician-ready predictions
We will attend the ESMO Congress 2026 from 23 to 27 October in Madrid, Spain. Clinicians, researchers, and health leaders will share practical work to improve cancer diagnosis and care. We look forward to seeing you there.
This review examines how dysregulated TGF-β/Smad signalling drives fibrosis via fibroblast activation, EMT, and ECM accumulation across the liver, kidney, lung, heart, and skin, and frames the pathway as a pivotal antifibrotic therapeutic target
This review maps the epigenetic mechanisms driving cancer (DNA methylation, histone modifications, chromatin remodeling, ncRNAs) and technologies reshaping the field, from single-cell and spatial epigenomics to multi-omics and CRISPR epigenome editing
Sant Joan de Déu Hospital
Barcelona, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Pediatric Oncology
University of Malaya
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Pediatric Oncology
Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Pediatric Oncology
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memphis, United States
Associate Editor
Pediatric Oncology