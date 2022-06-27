Scope

Breast Cancer is a specialty section of Oncology dedicated to advancing scientific and clinical knowledge of breast cancers. This section seeks to publish articles addressing novel findings, controversies, and innovative hypotheses in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of early breast lesions and breast malignancies. The primary focus of this section, however, is on the development of personalized and tailored approaches to the prevention, diagnosis (including new biomarkers), and treatment of breast malignancies. These articles will include epidemiologic, basic science, translational and clinical studies. The interactive online forum will allow rapid review and dissemination of these important papers in an open-access format. Specific topics to be covered include:

- Breast pathology

- Population sciences

- Quality of life and patient-reported outcomes in breast cancer

- Etiology and carcinogenesis

- Molecular and cellular biology

- Immunology and tumor/host microenvironment

- Developmental therapeutics

- Clinical and preclinical reports

- Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers

- Biologic Targeted Agents

- Immunotherapies

- Chemotherapy

- Endocrine Therapy

- Radiation Therapy

- Surgery

- Multi-modality and combination therapies

- Breast cancer survivorship

To be considered for publication, studies must demonstrate the applicability of anticancer modalities on a minimum of two well-authenticated cancer cell lines.

Studies consisting solely of in silico investigation without experimental or in situ validation to support conclusions are not in scope for the Breast Cancer section.