Scope

The Breast Cancer section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of breast cancer biology, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship that impacts cancer patient outcomes.

Led by Pierfranco Conte from the University of Padua and Kara Britt from the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, the Breast Cancer section welcomes submissions in key areas such as:

Molecular and cellular mechanisms of breast cancer initiation, progression, heterogeneity, and metastasis, including tumor–microenvironment interactions

Screening, imaging, pathology, and diagnostic approaches for breast cancer, including molecular and histopathological characterization

Prognostic, predictive, and response biomarkers supporting patient stratification and personalized treatment decisions

Translational research and therapeutic development, including preclinical and early clinical studies of novel agents and drug combinations

Systemic and local treatment strategies in clinical practice, including surgery, radiotherapy, endocrine therapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and antibody–drug conjugates

Neoadjuvant and post-neoadjuvant treatment strategies, early response assessment, and risk-adapted escalation or de-escalation approaches

Real-world evidence, observational studies, and registry-based analyses addressing treatment effectiveness, toxicity, sequencing, and outcomes in diverse patient populations

Liquid biopsy, circulating tumor DNA, and minimal residual disease approaches for disease monitoring and treatment guidance

Endocrine resistance, signaling pathway alterations, and biomarker-driven targeting strategies in hormone receptor–positive and other breast cancer subtypes

Survivorship, quality of life, patient-reported outcomes, and long-term treatment-related toxicities

Population science, prevention, epidemiology, health services research, and social determinants of health in breast cancer care

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about personalized, translational, and clinically relevant approaches to breast cancer research and care, and their impact on patient outcomes. The section welcomes submissions which support the Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Breast Cancer section does not consider studies that solely rely on in silico investigation without experimental or in situ validation. Additionally, analysis without a fundamental basis in breast cancer research or treatment are excluded. Computational, artificial intelligence, and data-driven studies are welcome only when supported by appropriate biological, clinical, or real-world validation and clear relevance to breast cancer.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of breast cancer research to researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.