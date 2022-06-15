Scope

Under the guidance of Dr. Dana Kristjansson from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and Dr. Paolo Boffetta from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of oncology, fostering interdisciplinary communication and collaboration among researchers.

This section considers a wide range of topics, including:

Observational Studies:

Cohort Studies: Longitudinal studies following a group of people over time to evaluate cancer incidence and risk factors

Case-Control Studies: Studies comparing individuals with cancer (cases) to those without (controls) to identify potential risk factors or protective factors

Cross-Sectional Studies: Studies analyzing data from a population at one specific point in time to infer correlations between cancer and various risk factors

Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs):

Studies designed to test the efficacy of interventions, such as preventive measures like vaccines or lifestyle changes

Cancer screening and early detection with risk-adapted strategies, program uptake/adherence, harms, interval cancers, stage shift, and mortality impact

Cancer prevention trials, including pragmatic and hybrid effectiveness-implementation designs and adaptive platform trials

Genetic and Molecular Epidemiology:

Studies exploring genetic predispositions and molecular markers that may influence cancer development and risks

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) that identify genetic variants associated with cancer

Environmental and molecular epidemiology with validated exposure and biomarker endpoints, including air pollution (PM2.5 and components), PFAS, endocrine disruptors, mixtures, and the exposome

Identification and quantification of cancer risk factors, including gene–environment interactions, occupational exposures, and life-course determinants

Data and Statistical Modelling:

Analyses using statistical models to predict cancer trends, risks, and the impact of interventions over time

Artificial intelligence in screening with real-world outcomes, bias and fairness evaluation, and workflow integration

Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses:

Comprehensive reviews and analyses that aggregate and synthesize existing research findings to provide overall insights into cancer epidemiology and prevention strategies

Pooled-data analyses and/or meta-analyses

Policy and Implementation Research:

Studies focused on the implementation and efficacy of public health policies in cancer prevention and control

Examination of health systems and economic evaluations of prevention strategies

Multi-cancer early detection (MCED) and liquid biopsy, including minimal residual disease (MRD) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) with prospective validation and cost-effectiveness

Vaccination and infection-related cancer prevention (HPV, HBV, H. pylori) with program implementation, population impact, and coverage gaps

Implementation science and health services research to improve screening and prevention delivery, equity-by-design, de-implementation of low-value care, and scale-up across health systems

Behavioral and Lifestyle Studies:

Research on lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity, and smoking cessation and other exposures as they relate to cancer prevention

Studies on interventions targeted at behavioral change to reduce cancer risk

Lifecourse exposures and behaviors and cancer risk

Submissions should provide comprehensive and in-depth knowledge about the various factors influencing cancer epidemiology and prevention, ultimately contributing to the reduction of cancer prevalence and mortality.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance cancer epidemiology and prevention in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention section does not consider manuscripts focused on bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions of public databases without validation. Additionally, submissions centered on cardiovascular disease or physiological studies are not suitable for this section, as they fall outside the scope of cancer epidemiology and prevention research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.