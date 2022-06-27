Scope

The Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention section aims to publish rigorous research which gives new insights into the distribution, etiology, prevention, survivorship, and surveillance of cancer incidence. Our goal is to encourage interdisciplinary communication and collaborative research among basic scientists, epidemiologists, clinicians, and public health professionals in the field of oncology, to reduce cancer prevalence and mortality.

We are especially interested in research that has a practical application to the study of public health problems. The application of various risk factor assessments for the planning of clinical trials and preventive interventions is of particular interest. Descriptive and analytical epidemiology and biochemical, microbiological, molecular, genetic, clinical medicine, and histopathological approaches are likewise welcome.

Topics of interest include but are not limited to:

Known risk factors, such as obesity, physical activity, metabolism, and other lifestyle factors



Identification of new cancer risk factors and quantification of the strength of association.



Studies elucidating molecular mechanisms related to environmental exposures, providing a foundation for studies of cancer etiology, carcinogen evaluation, and cancer prevention



Early detection of cancer, cancer screening, and cancer prognosis



Cancer prevention trials



Computational models offering insights into the relations between risk factors and carcinogenesis

While we welcome meta-analyses and descriptive studies, these should be based on statistical methods or systematic reviews and should bring new insights into the mechanisms of carcinogenesis.