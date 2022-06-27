paolo boffetta
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
New York , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
New York , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH)
Oslo , Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
University of Porto
Porto , Portugal
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Children's Hospital Colorado
Aurora , United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Department of Histopathology and Cytology, University of Khartoum
Khartoum , Sudan
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Social Determinants of Health Research Center, Birjand University of Medical Sciences
Birjand , Iran
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Second Military Medical University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Second Military Medical University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Leibniz Institute for Prevention Research and Epidemiology (LG)
Bremen , Germany
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
National Cancer Institute (NIH)
Rockville , United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
University of Milan
Milan , Italy
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
University at Albany
Albany , United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Medical Oncology, Comprehensive Cancer Centre, AUSL-IRCCS of Reggio Emiulia
Reggio Emilia , Italy
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Office of Cancer Screening, National Cancer Center/National Clinical Research Center for Cancer/Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China
Beijing , China
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Independent Researcher
- , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
National Cancer Institute (NIH)
Rockville , United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention