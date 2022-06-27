paolo boffetta
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
New York, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
School of Medicine, University of Maryland
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Terasaki Foundation Laboratory, Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Prof. Medical Research Consultancy Center -MRCC
El Obeid, Sudan
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
George Washington University
Washington, D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Augusta University
Augusta, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Department of Public Health, Experimental and Forensic Medicine, University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Merck (United States)
Kenilworth, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
AdventHealth
Orlando, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Institute for Cancer Research, Prevention and Clinical Network (ISPRO)
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Second Military Medical University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention