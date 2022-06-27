Scope

The acquisition of somatic genetic aberrations is central to the development of cancer, along with the constitutional genetic background of each patient in their cancer risk and response to therapy. Current technologies provide ever more powerful approaches to study and validate these highly complex phenomena. The Cancer Genetics specialty section will facilitate the publication of high-quality original research and review articles pertaining to the genetic, genomic and molecular aspects of cancer, and technical advances that facilitate progress in this field.

Focused primarily on molecular genetic aberrations driving malignant processes in human cancers, the scope of submissions will include investigations in the following areas:

Basic and translational studies reporting large-scale genomic and transcriptomic data (e.g. gene expression, copy number, sequencing, DNA polymorphism, and epigenetics) and studies employing classical and molecular cytogenetic techniques.

Advances in bioinformatics, statistical, and systems approaches to enable novel biological and clinical interpretation of large-scale datasets.

Studies demonstrating a correlation of genetic changes with pathology and clinical presentation.

Genetics, genomics and RNA-based biomarker development.

Whole genome studies and focused studies of individual genes contributing to cancer molecular pathways.

New rationales for bringing molecular genetic findings to the clinical oncology space.

Submissions not in scope for this specialty include:

Those consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic / transcriptomic data without experimental or in situ validation to support conclusions.

Those focused on proteomic and metabolomic investigation.