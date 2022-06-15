Scope

The Cancer Genetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the genetic, genomic, and molecular aspects of cancer.

Led by Dr. Claudio Sette from the Department of Neuroscience at the Catholic University of Sacro Cuore in Rome and Associate Professor Heather Cunliffe from the University of Otago Dunedin School of Medicine, the Cancer Genetics section welcomes submissions in various domains of cancer genetics, which connect the understanding of genetic aberrations to the development and progression of cancer.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in bioinformatics, statistical, and systems approaches for interpreting large-scale datasets

basic and translational studies reporting large-scale genomic and transcriptomic data

correlation of genetic changes with pathology and clinical presentation

genetics, genomics, and RNA-based biomarker development

new rationales for applying molecular genetic findings in clinical oncology

whole genome studies and focused studies of individual genes contributing to cancer molecular pathways

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular genetic aberrations driving malignant processes in human cancers.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cancer Genetics section does not consider submissions that consist solely of bioinformatic investigation without experimental or in situ validation. However, we do welcome studies that involve bioinformatics, statistical, and systems approaches for interpreting large-scale datasets, as long as they are accompanied by experimental investigation for functional or mechanistic insight. Additionally, we do not accept submissions focused on proteomic and metabolomic investigation, as our primary focus is on the genetic basis of cancer, its progression, or response to treatment. Research primarily centered on clinical management, epidemiology, or non-genetic aspects of cancer biology is also not considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cancer genetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.