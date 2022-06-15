Division of Cancer Imaging Research, Department of Radiology and Radiological Science, School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Scope

The Cancer Imaging and Image-directed Interventions section publishes rigorous translational and clinical research that advances cancer diagnosis, individualized therapy, and outcomes through diagnostic imaging, molecular and functional probes, image‑guided interventions, quantitative methods and AI, and health services research.

Led by Dr. Zaver Bhujwalla (Johns Hopkins Medicine), the Cancer Imaging and Image-directed Interventions section welcomes submissions in various domains of cancer imaging, which aim to enhance the overall accuracy and effectiveness of cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Diagnostic and response assessment imaging for detection, staging, treatment planning, minimal residual disease, and surveillance across CT, MRI, PET/CT, PET/MRI, ultrasound, and hybrid modalities

Protocol optimization and harmonization including RECIST, PERCIST, diffusion MRI parameters, PET timing, motion correction, and multi‑center standardization

Molecular and functional imaging probes including radiotracers and contrast agents for target expression and theranostics, tumor microenvironment, metabolism, hypoxia, immune microenvironment, pharmacokinetics, target engagement, dosimetry, safety, and regulatory translation

Image‑guided and image‑directed interventions including ablation, embolization, SIRT, endovascular, surgical, radiation therapy, navigation, intra‑procedural imaging, theranostics workflows, and dosimetry‑guided personalization

Imaging biomarkers, stratification, and trial endpoints including prognostic and predictive signatures, lesion‑level analytics, qualification and external validation, adaptive therapy designs, and clinically meaningful outcomes

Systems‑level and whole‑body phenotyping including tumor–host interactions, cachexia, immune activation, thromboinflammation, organ function, therapy toxicities, and longitudinal quantitative imaging

Methods, quantitative imaging, AI, and implementation science including acquisition, reconstruction, radiomics, foundation models, multimodal and federated learning, bias and uncertainty analysis, harmonization (QIBA/QIN), reporting standards (CLAIM, TRIPOD‑AI, CONSORT‑AI), dose optimization, safety, QA, workflow integration, and decision support

Screening, surveillance, and health services research including population screening, identifying high-risk precancerous lesions and corresponding adaptive strategies, comparative and cost‑effectiveness, access and equity, real‑world utilization, guideline adherence, survivorship imaging, and implementation outcomes

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cancer imaging, image-directed interventions, and molecular characterization of cancers in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Cancer Imaging and Image-directed Interventions section does not consider manuscripts focusing on bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions from public databases without proper validation. Additionally, studies related to viral infections, bone fractures, or general clinical manifestations unrelated to cancer diagnosis, imaging, or treatment are not suitable for this section. The scope of this section is limited to cancer imaging and image-guided interventions, and any submissions without relevance to these topics will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cancer imaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.