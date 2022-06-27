Scope

The Cancer Imaging and Image-directed Interventions Section is dedicated to the publication of results from clinical and research imaging studies applied to cancer discovery, diagnosis, and treatment.

The section will accept studies from the entire field of cancer imaging: results from the routine use of clinical imaging in both radiology and nuclear medicine, results from clinical trials, experimental molecular imaging in humans and small animals, research on new contrast agents in CT, MRI, ultrasound, publication of new technical applications and processing algorithms to improve the standardization of quantitative imaging and image-guided interventions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

We are particularly interested to receive papers in the following areas:

Clinical studies that address the relative contribution of different imaging modalities in the diagnosis and evaluation of treatment response in order to improve the overall accuracy of cancer imaging

Research studies that aim to establish the role of new or existing imaging probes for the molecular characterization of cancers before and after treatment, with the ultimate goal of an individualized patient treatment

Research studies that aim to establish the role of existing image-guided interventions or to develop new techniques and agents to improve the outcomes of interventions under image guidance