Scope

The Cancer Metabolism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing our understanding of how metabolic processes and metabolic reprogramming in cancer cells drive tumor initiation, progression, metastasis, and therapy response, integrating basic, translational, and clinical research across cancers.

Led by Dr. Professor Michael Lisanti from the School of Science, Engineering and Environment at the University of Salford, and Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn from Thomas Jefferson University, the Cancer Metabolism section welcomes submissions in various domains of cancer metabolism, such as:

Cellular metabolic programs in cancer, including glycolysis, mitochondrial metabolism, lipid and amino acid metabolism, one‑carbon/nucleotide synthesis, and redox regulation and ferroptosis

Oncogenic and stress pathway control of metabolism, including KRAS, MYC, HIF, mTOR/AMPK, and metabolite‑driven epigenetics (e.g., 2‑hydroxyglutarate, histone lactylation)

Tumor microenvironment metabolism, including hypoxia, acidosis, nutrient competition, stromal and cancer‑associated fibroblast metabolism, and metabolic symbiosis

Immunometabolism and therapy response, including metabolic determinants of immune checkpoint blockade and cell therapies, resistance mechanisms, and validated biomarkers

Metabolites as signals and disease modifiers, including oncometabolites and metabolic signaling shaping tumor behavior and metastasis

Therapeutic targeting of metabolism, including target discovery, small molecules and biologics, rational combinations, and oncology‑focused drug repurposing

Spatial and single‑cell metabolomics, mapping metabolic heterogeneity and cell–cell crosstalk with experimental validation

Metabolic imaging and pharmacodynamic biomarkers, including hyperpolarized 13C MRI, glutamine PET, and tracer‑based readouts linked to outcomes

Diet and systemic metabolic interventions, including fasting‑mimicking, ketogenic, and amino‑acid restriction strategies with mechanistic endpoints

Methods enabling cancer metabolism research, including metabolomics/lipidomics, stable isotope tracing, flux analysis, and spatial technologies applied to cancer

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the metabolic processes and reprogramming in cancer cells, with a focus on developing effective treatments and minimizing side effects.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cancer Metabolism section does not consider manuscripts focused solely on bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions from public databases without proper validation. However, submissions that integrate these approaches with experimental validation and a clear connection to cancer metabolism are welcome. Additionally, the section does not cover submissions centered on non-cancerous diseases, medical imaging, or surgical techniques, unless they have a strong foundation in cancer metabolism and contribute to the understanding of metabolic processes and reprogramming in cancer cells.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cancer metabolism research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.