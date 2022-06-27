Scope

This section of the journal will focus on the basic science, translational and clinical aspects of Cancer Metabolism, with a particular emphasis on energy metabolism and metabolic reprogramming in cancer cells. This broadly includes mitochondrial, glycolytic, fatty acid, as well as other forms of metabolism. We are also interested in how driver mutations, gene expression and epigenetic regulation influence metabolism in cancer cells.

Novel research will be considered for this section which is pertaining to metabolic reprogramming, metabolic flexibility, altered pathways of metabolism, tumor initiation, progression and metastasis, EMA/FDA-approved drug repurposing, development of new pharmacological therapies, as well as metabolic changes affecting the tumor microenvironment. Of particular interest is research on induction of metabolic inflexibility in cancer cells, and methods of targeting such cells for effective treatment.

We aim to provide a supportive and constructive framework to facilitate the development and implementation of new metabolic therapies, with the goal of preventing treatment failure (recurrence and metastasis), which is largely due to metabolic flexibility or plasticity in cancer cells, while minimizing the side-effects of cancer therapy. This section welcomes clinical aspects of research, as well as basic and translational studies in the subject.