Scope

This section is focused on the discovery of molecular targets in cancer, targetable molecules in cancer signaling pathways, and their application in drug development and therapeutics. One of the greatest challenges after the discovery of cancer specific targets is to decipher the complexity of the targetable protein function and to develop innovative target-only drugs which selectively fight cancer but not normal cells. On the other hand, effective drugs can have multiple molecular targets and impact on several key pathways or hallmarks of cancer.

Given the explosion of new information in molecular oncogenesis and the rapidly growing momentum of target-specific therapies, our section highlights new discoveries, approaches, and technical developments in cancer molecular target identification, drug development as well as discovery-driven cancer translational research.

With this in mind, we aim to translate the fundamental knowledge of oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes into prototypes for cancer therapy, including targets previously thought as undruggable. For effective translation, biomarkers of drug action, and strategies for validation and understanding the clinical basis for drug efficacy and resistance have emerged as fundamentally important areas.

Priority will be given to preclinical and translational evaluations of novel targets and functioning of the target specific therapeutics. Submissions should present significant new information on the mechanisms of targetable molecules in cancer development and metastasis and target-specific therapies. Mechanistic studies that use innovative molecular profiling as well as single cell technologies, 3-D cultures, organoids and mouse models are welcomed. We welcome innovative early phase clinical trials and proof-of-concept studies that build upon basic knowledge of drug targets and biomarkers.

We are also interested in drug actions encompassing the following areas: cancer targetable genes, innovative models of target-specific therapies, drug sensitivity and resistance with attention to the tumor microenvironment and host, cancer stem cells, immune mechanisms, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, structure-activity relationships, gene therapy, and early-stage development of promising new target-specific compounds or their analogues.

Submissions not in scope for this section are those consisting solely of in-silico investigation without experimental or in situ validation to support conclusions.