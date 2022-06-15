Scope

The Cancer Molecular Targets and Therapeutics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of molecular targets, target biology, and mechanism-based therapeutics that impact cancer patient outcomes.

Led by Massimo Broggini (Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research (IRCCS)) and Christina Annunziata (American Cancer Society), the Cancer Molecular Targets and Therapeutics section welcomes submissions in key areas such as:

Discovery and mechanistic validation of cancer molecular targets, including oncogenic drivers, tumor suppressor pathways, synthetic lethal interactions, and actionable cancer dependencies

Development and pre-clinical/clinical testing of novel targeted therapies

Precision biologics for cancer therapy, including antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and multispecific antibodies

Novel molecular targets in immunotherapy, exploring synergistic effects between systemic immune-based therapies

Targeted protein degradation and induced-proximity therapeutics, including PROTACs, molecular glues, and E3 ligase-directed strategies

Biomarkers of drug action, target engagement, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, drug sensitivity and resistance, and molecular residual disease including ctDNA-based monitoring

Radiopharmaceutical and radioligand theranostics linked to molecular target expression, imaging-guided patient selection, and treatment response

Tumor progression and therapeutic vulnerability mechanisms, including metastasis, cancer stem cells, lineage plasticity, tumor microenvironment, and host determinants

Single-cell and spatial multi-omics to define actionable tumor ecosystems, therapeutic response states, and resistance mechanisms

Preclinical and translational cancer models, including 3-D cultures, organoids, patient-derived models, organ-on-chip systems, and mouse models for target validation and proof-of-concept studies

Structure-activity relationships, medicinal chemistry optimization, and early-stage development of target-specific compounds or their analogues

Applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning for identification of new targets and modeling of drug/target interactions, with clinical or experimental validation, including the development of mathematical and computational models to facilitate the translation from basic to clinical oncology research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms of targetable molecules in cancer and the development, validation, and functioning of target-specific therapeutics.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cancer Molecular Targets and Therapeutics section does not consider submissions focusing solely on in silico investigation without experimental or in situ validation. Studies lacking a clear focus on molecular targets, therapeutic strategies, or mechanistic insights related to cancer are also excluded. Research primarily centered on clinical outcomes, epidemiology, or non-cancerous diseases is considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cancer molecular targets and therapeutics to researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.