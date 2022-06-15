Scope

The Gastrointestinal Cancers: Colorectal Cancer section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding, detection, and treatment of colorectal cancer through innovative basic, translational, and clinical approaches.

Led by Dr. Yun Dai from Peking University First Hospital, and Dr. Liang Qiao from Faculty of Medicine and Health, The University of Sydney, the Gastrointestinal Cancers: Colorectal Cancer section welcomes submissions in various domains of colorectal cancer research, such as:

Population health, hereditary risk, and prevention, including chemoprevention, screening program optimization, and implementation outcomes

Early detection and diagnostics, including endoscopic identification and treatment of early neoplasia and advanced imaging/molecular imaging

MRD and ctDNA for prognostication, adjuvant decision-making, surveillance, and therapy de‑/re‑escalation

Biomarkers and disease characterization, including multi-omics, predictive/prognostic signatures, and spatial/single-cell profiling tied to clinical utility

Patient-derived models (organoids/PDX/co‑cultures) and translational pipelines informing therapy selection and resistance mechanisms

Targeted therapies in CRC, including but not limited to RAS-pathway inhibitors, HER2-directed strategies, BRAF/EGFR combinations, and resistance biology

Immuno-oncology, including neoadjuvant immunotherapy in dMMR/MSI‑H localized CRC and biomarker‑guided therapy adjustment

AI-enabled diagnostics and response assessment (digital pathology, radiomics, decision support) with external or prospective validation

Liquid biopsy beyond ctDNA (methylation, fragmentomics, CTCs) for early detection and longitudinal monitoring

Antibody–drug conjugates and T‑cell–engaging therapies (bispecifics, CAR-based approaches) with translational biomarkers

Multimodality management of advanced/metastatic disease, sequencing strategies, conversion therapy, and real‑world comparative effectiveness

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of colorectal cancer research, from prevention and early detection to treatment and drug development.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Gastrointestinal Cancers: Colorectal Cancer section does not consider manuscripts focusing on cancer risk factors and stratification, as well as in silico studies without cell line validation. However, the section welcomes meta-analyses and descriptive studies based on rigorous statistical methods or systematic reviews. Additionally, studies containing purely surgical procedures treating CRCs are excluded, unless they are directly related to the integrated treatments of advanced cancer or endoscopic identification and treatment of early neoplasia. Case reports that are not well-studied (e.g., without correlative data, diagnosis not convincingly established, no research components, etc). Submissions that are surgical in nature are also not in scope for this section. While we welcome meta-analyses and descriptive studies based on rigorous statistical methods or systematic reviews, case reports should include correlative data and expand the current knowledge on the pathophysiological and clinical manifestations of cancer. Manuscripts consisting solely of bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions of public databases without validation in external cohort are not suitable for publication. Studies unrelated to colorectal cancer, its diagnosis, treatment, or prevention, as well as research focusing on other gastrointestinal cancers, non-cancerous gastrointestinal conditions, or general oncology without a specific connection to colorectal cancer are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of colorectal cancer research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.