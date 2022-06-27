Scope

The Gastrointestinal Cancers: Colorectal Cancers section aims at offering a wide and comprehensive approach to investigations concerning tumorigenesis, prevention, early detection and treatment of colorectal neoplasia. Even though the molecular machinery triggering and sustaining colorectal carcinogenesis and the morphogenetic pathways leading to cancer is, at least in part, well-established, knowledge has only been incompletely translated to the single patient care and population-based interventions, in spite of the technological novelties in endoscopy and imaging of colorectal tumors and their tailored treatments.

The ultimate effort of the section is, therefore, to support multidisciplinary research in order to speed up clinical applications of biological advances. For these reasons this section specifically welcomes contributions on the following topics:

Genetic epidemiology and cancer determinant identification

Molecular, genetic and morphological biomarkers of tumor progression

Cancer chemo-prevention and delay

Screening programs and cancer prevention trials

Imaging and molecular imaging

Endoscopic identification and treatment of early neoplasia

Integrated treatments of advanced cancer

Genetic syndromes in colorectal cancers

Drug development Including gene therapy, stem cell therapy, immunotherapy and small molecules

While we welcome meta-analyses and descriptive studies (including those submitted as Original Research), these should be based on rigorous statistical methods or systematic reviews, and must bring new insights into the mechanisms of carcinogenesis. Furthermore, manuscripts focusing on cancer risk factors and stratification are not in scope for this section and should be submitted to Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention of Frontiers in Oncology.

In silico studies must be validated with a cell line study.

Submissions that are surgical in nature are not in scope for this section and should be submitted to the Surgical Oncology Section of Frontiers in Oncology.

Case Reports should include correlative data and expand the current knowledge on the pathophysiological and clinical manifestations of cancer while discussing the cellular and molecular levels of the disease.