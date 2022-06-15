Scope

The Genitourinary Oncology section publishes high-impact research advancing the biology, detection, and treatment of genitourinary malignancies, including prostate cancer, bladder/urothelial carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, testicular and penile cancers.

Led by Dr. Ronald Bukowski from Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, the section welcomes mechanistic, translational, clinical, and population-level studies that improve decision-making and patient outcomes. Submissions should clearly articulate clinical relevance, methodological rigor, and pathways to practice change.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Tumor biology and molecular mechanisms in prostate, bladder, kidney, testicular, and penile cancers with functional validation

Biomarkers and precision oncology, including MRD and ctDNA for prognosis, prediction, and treatment selection

Diagnostics and imaging in GU oncology, including PSMA PET, prostate MRI, and micro-ultrasound linked to management

Digital pathology and validated AI for detection, grading, staging, and response assessment with clinical endpoints

Theranostics and radioligand therapy (e.g., 177Lu-PSMA, alpha-emitters): selection, dosimetry, outcomes, resistance, and combinations

Systemic therapies and multimodal combinations, including antibody–drug conjugates, immunotherapy, TKIs, and targeted agents

Adjuvant and neoadjuvant strategies in RCC and bladder cancer, including ctDNA-enriched perioperative trials

Oligometastatic and oligoprogressive disease management using MDT/SABR, PSMA-guided approaches, and systemic de-escalation

Preclinical and translational therapeutics bridging target discovery, models, pharmacology, and early human studies

Outcomes, toxicity, and survivorship research, including PROs and postoperative complications directly tied to GU oncology

Real-world evidence, implementation science, access and disparities, and health economics for novel GU therapies

Population science and epidemiology, screening and prevention, and guideline-informing risk stratification

Rare genitourinary malignancies (e.g., penile cancer): diagnostic pathways, surgical and multimodal management, and validated clinical outcomes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of genitourinary malignancies, aiming to improve patient outcomes and refine treatment paradigms.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of genitourinary malignancies in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Genitourinary Oncology section does not consider descriptive studies, such as gene expression profiles or investigations of transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under specific conditions or in particular cell types, as well as bioinformatic analyses of publicly available genomic/transcriptomic data. However, submissions focused on ultrasound diagnostics, preoperative assessments, and postoperative complications that are directly related to genitourinary malignancies may be considered within the section's scope. Studies that do not directly pertain to genitourinary oncology or its related fields, such as non-genitourinary malignancies, are considered outside the section's scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of genitourinary oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.