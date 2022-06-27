Scope

The advent of novel targeted therapies and surgical approaches for malignancies of the urinary and male genital tracts have made a significant impact on patient outcomes, and refined the treatment paradigms for these cancers. Preclinical studies, molecular characterization of these tumors, and translational studies have and will continue to provide a major impetus for these developments.

Multispecialty clinical and research groups in Genitourinary (GU) Oncology have focused their clinical and basic research on questions related to the biology and therapy for malignancies arising in the kidney, bladder and male genital tract; however, communication of the results and research findings remains slow and at times a difficult process. Our ultimate goal is to provide a mechanism of communication between clinicians and researchers that will stimulate and promote a continuation of the multimodal strategies characteristic of the genitourinary oncology field.

This section welcomes contributions related to both clinical and basic research findings in the various genitourinary malignancies spanning the following topics:

Genetic and molecular characterization;

Relevant preclinical models and translational studies;

Characterization of biologic pathways associated with tumor progression and growth;

Novel and multimodal therapeutic approaches;

Epidemiological studies;

Clinical studies of novel and established therapeutic strategies.

Descriptive studies (e.g. gene expression profiles, or transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under particular conditions or in a particular cell type) and studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic / transcriptomic data are regrettably not within the scope of this section.