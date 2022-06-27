Scope

This specialty is devoted to the rapid and efficient publication of authoritative articles relevant to head and neck cancer. With the increasing understanding that head and neck cancer is not one but rather several different diseases, as highlighted by the presence of human papillomavirus in a subgroup of tumors as well as the recent discovery of multiple characteristic “driver” genetic changes for head and neck cancer, we are entering a new era of clinical, translational, and basic research in head and neck cancer.

Future research will be driven by this new molecular understanding of head and neck cancer. Priority will be given to articles taking into account head and neck cancer subtypes and/or biology with the goal of informing personalized head and neck cancer medicine. As a disease and research area, head and neck cancer is marked by the close collaboration of radiation, medical, and surgical oncology - as well as basic, translational, and clinical research.

This section highlights the interplay of biologic knowledge of head and neck cancers with the multidisciplinary treatments. The section appropriately represents these aspects in its published articles, its target audience, as well as its chosen editors and reviewers. Using an innovative and transparent online platform Head and Neck Cancer aspires to become a premier head and neck cancer focused specialty publication spanning preclinical, biomarker, translational, and clinical studies, as well as up-to-date reviews and commentary relevant to head and neck cancer.