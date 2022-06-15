Scope

The Head and Neck Cancer section publishes high-impact research that advances the biological understanding, precision diagnostics, and multidisciplinary treatment of head and neck malignancies across the continuum from discovery to implementation. We welcome studies that improve patient survival, function, and quality of life in conditions including oral cavity, oropharyngeal (HPV-positive and HPV-negative), laryngeal, hypopharyngeal, sinonasal, salivary gland, cutaneous head and neck, and skull base cancers.

This multidisciplinary section is led by Dr. Jan Vermorken (University of Antwerp) and Dr. Andreas Dietz (Leipzig University) and is at the forefront of disseminating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in head and neck oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Liquid biopsy and minimal residual disease in head and neck cancer, including ctDNA and ctHPV-DNA for early detection, risk stratification, perioperative decision-making, de-escalation and re-escalation, and surveillance, with analytical and clinical validation

De-escalation and escalation strategies across HPV-associated and HPV-negative head and neck cancers, including biomarker-guided trials, organ preservation, perioperative and adjuvant pathways, and functional and quality-of-life endpoints

Antibody–drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, cellular therapies, and novel targeted agents in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and rare head and neck cancers, including resistance biology and real-world evidence

Spatial and single-cell multi-omics of the tumor microenvironment in head and neck cancer, including immune niches, stromal interactions, intratumoral heterogeneity, and correlations with treatment response

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, radiomics, and digital pathology for diagnosis, staging, treatment planning, and outcome/toxicity prediction in head and neck oncology, emphasizing external validation and clinically meaningful endpoints

Advanced radiotherapy and image-guided strategies in head and neck cancer, including MR-guided adaptive radiotherapy, proton and particle therapy, robust and 4D planning, motion management, and FLASH, with dosimetric, toxicity, and patient-reported outcomes

Surgical innovation and reconstruction in head and neck cancer, including transoral robotic and endoscopic approaches, virtual surgical planning, 3D printing, microvascular reconstruction, sinonasal and skull base procedures, and rehabilitation

Biomarkers and precision oncology in head and neck cancer, including genomic, epigenomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, radiogenomic, and liquid biopsy biomarkers for diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive use, with analytical and clinical validation and implementation

Digital health and remote monitoring in head and neck cancer, including ePROs, wearables, telehealth, digital therapeutics, adherence and toxicity management, and implementation studies

Survivorship, toxicity mitigation, and supportive and palliative care in head and neck cancer, including speech and swallowing outcomes, nutrition, dental and airway care, pain management, and long-term rehabilitation

Epidemiology, prevention, and population health in head and neck cancer, including HPV vaccination impact, screening and early detection strategies, tobacco and alcohol reduction, access, timeliness of care, disparities, and health equity

Microbiome and host factors in head and neck cancer, including oral and intratumoral microbiome signatures, treatment response modulation, mucositis and toxicity trajectories, and interventional approaches

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of head and neck cancer, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and advancing the field.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of head and neck cancer, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and advancing the field.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Head and Neck Cancer section does not consider studies focusing on lymphomas outside the head and neck region. Investigations that do not directly pertain to head and neck cancer or do not contribute to advancing its understanding and treatment are outside the scope of this section.

Manuscripts involving AI, radiomics, or digital pathology should include external or prospective validation and, when applicable, report clinically meaningful endpoints. Biomarker studies should demonstrate analytical validation and, when claiming utility, provide clinical validation or evidence of decision impact. Basic and preclinical research is welcome when it articulates a plausible path to clinical impact, such as identifying therapeutic targets, resistance mechanisms, or diagnostic utility.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.