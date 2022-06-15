Scope

The Hematologic Malignancies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the field of hematologic cancers. We cover leukemia, lymphoma (including Hodgkin lymphoma), multiple myeloma and plasma cell disorders, myelodysplastic neoplasms and acute myeloid leukemia, and related hematologic malignancies across the spectrum of basic, translational, and clinical research.

Led by Dr. Alessandro Isidori from the Hematology and Stem Cell Transplant Center, AORMN Hospital, this section welcomes submissions in various domains of oncology aiming to enhance the communication between clinical and molecular research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Disease biology, genetics and epigenetics, and cancer microenvironment in hematologic malignancies, including clonal evolution, precursor conditions (CHIP/CCUS, MGUS, MBL), and mechanisms of progression and therapy resistance

Diagnostics and pathology, integrated molecular profiling, and measurable residual disease (MRD) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for risk stratification, response assessment, and clinical decision-making, aligned with WHO/ICC classification updates

Therapeutic mechanisms of action and resistance across targeted therapies, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and rational combinations, including menin, FLT3, IDH1/2, BCL2, BTK, and novel pathway inhibitors

Cellular, immune, and gene-engineered therapies including CAR-T and CAR-NK, TCR therapies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody–drug conjugates, with emphasis on outpatient/step-up dosing, toxicity mitigation (CRS/ICANS), durability, and sequencing

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cell therapy integration, including MRD-driven decisions, bridging and maintenance approaches, graft-versus-leukemia versus graft-versus-host disease optimization, and registry-based real-world evidence

Early-phase and innovative clinical trials (Phase I–II), adaptive/umbrella/basket designs, MRD-informed endpoints, and robust correlative science linking molecular mechanisms to clinical outcomes

Therapies in practice and real-world evidence, including treatment sequencing, comparative effectiveness, supportive care, pharmacovigilance, safety monitoring, and guideline implementation across leukemias, lymphomas, and myeloma

Outcomes, survivorship, and late effects, including patient-reported outcomes, quality of life, fertility and endocrine recovery, cardiovascular and neurologic complications, infection risk, and secondary myeloid neoplasms after CAR-T, bispecifics, or transplant

Health services research, disparities, implementation science, and health economics, including access to advanced therapies, care delivery models, cost-effectiveness, and resource-adapted pathways in global oncology

Validated methods and AI, including single-cell and spatial multi-omics, radiomics/radiogenomics, digital pathology, and machine learning models for diagnosis, prognosis, MRD/ctDNA analytics, and trial matching with experimental or clinical validation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of hematologic malignancies, including and not limited to acute and chronic leukemias, lymphomas and Hodgkin's disease, plasma cell disorders, stem cell transplantation and bone marrow transplant for malignant hematological diseases supporting and advancing the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

While the Hematologic Malignancies section primarily focuses on human studies, in vitro and animal studies closely related to research on humans are also welcome.

The Hematologic Malignancies section does not consider manuscripts focused on bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions of public databases without validation. Submission focused on benign hematology (anemia, bleeding disorders, blood clots) are considered out of scope and will be transferred to our sister journal, Frontiers in Hematology. Additionally, research related to veterinary medicine is not suitable for this section, however in vitro and animal studies closely related to research on humans are welcome. Research that does not specifically address hematologic malignancies or their underlying mechanisms will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hematologic malignancies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.