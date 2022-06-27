Scope

This section aims to publish significant clinical and basic research findings on all aspects related to hematologic malignancies, including the areas of acute and chronic leukemias, lymphomas and Hodgkin’s disease, plasma cell disorders, and stem cell transplantation. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate the communication in the field and stimulate clinical applications of advances in molecular research.

Specifically, we welcome papers on the following topics:

Identification of genes and genetic variants related to the pathophysiology of hematologic malignancies

Characterization of genes and biological pathways implicated in the genesis and progression of hematologic malignancies

Translational studies bridging the areas of basic and clinical research

Phase I clinical studies demonstrating clinical applications of novel therapeutic approaches

Clinical studies with the potential to promote novel aspects of the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies

Determination of how chemotherapeutic and immunologic agents and other targeted molecules exert their effects.

While the Hematologic Malignancies section is primarily centered on human studies, in vitro and animal studies that are closely related to research on humans are also welcome.