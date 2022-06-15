Scope

The Molecular and Cellular Oncology section is dedicated to publishing research that elucidates the molecular and cellular mechanisms driving cancer initiation, progression, metastasis, and therapeutic response, with an emphasis on experimentally validated, mechanistic insight.

Led by Dr. Luisa Lanfrancone from the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) and Dr. Tao Liu from the University of New South Wales, the Molecular and Cellular Oncology section welcomes submissions in areas such as:

Oncogenic signaling, cell cycle, and genome integrity, including RTK/RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK, PI3K/AKT/mTOR, WNT/NOTCH/HIPPO (YAP/TAZ), cyclins/CDKs, replication stress and checkpoint control (ATM/ATR–CHK), homologous recombination and NHEJ, extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), chromothripsis, and synthetic lethality

Epigenetics, epitranscriptomics, and cell state plasticity, covering DNA methylation, histone modifiers, chromatin remodeling and 3D genome, RNA modifications (e.g., m6A) and RNA editing, splicing/translation control, lineage plasticity and transdifferentiation (e.g., EMT/MET, neuroendocrine transitions), and stemness/differentiation programs

Cancer metabolism, stress adaptation, and regulated cell death, spanning glycolysis, glutaminolysis, lipid and one carbon metabolism, hypoxia/HIF and redox/ROS biology, ER stress/UPR and integrated stress response, immunometabolism, and apoptosis, ferroptosis, pyroptosis, and necroptosis

Tumor–immune ecosystem and immune evasion, including antigen processing/presentation and neoantigens, immune checkpoints (PD 1/PD L1, CTLA 4), myeloid cell reprogramming and T cell exhaustion, cytokine/chemokine networks, metabolic competition, and mechanistic biomarkers of immunotherapy response/resistance

Angiogenesis, stromal biology, and mechanobiology of the tumor microenvironment, addressing pro and anti angiogenic signaling, vascular normalization and co option, cancer associated fibroblast (CAF) states, extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling, stiffness/viscoelasticity and mechanotransduction (YAP/TAZ), hypoxia/acidosis gradients, and extracellular vesicle–mediated crosstalk

Invasion, dissemination, and metastatic colonization, focusing on EMT/MET and collective migration, integrin/ECM signaling and proteases, circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and platelet/immune shielding, pre metastatic niche formation, organotropism, and dormancy/reactivation mechanisms

Spatial, single cell, and functional interrogation of tumor biology, featuring spatial transcriptomics/proteomics and single cell multi omics integrated with perturbation (e.g., CRISPR, perturb seq), organoids/co cultures, explants/PDXs, and orthogonal in situ validation (IHC/ISH)

Cancer microbiome and host–tumor interfaces, encompassing intratumoral and organ specific microbiota, microbial metabolites modulating epigenetics and immunity, drug metabolism, barrier dysfunction, and neuro immune–tumor signaling, with causal and in situ evidence

Submissions should provide detailed, in depth knowledge about advances in molecular and cellular oncology, focusing on the aforementioned topics and demonstrating mechanistic causality through experimental or in situ validation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Molecular and Cellular Oncology section does not consider manuscripts focusing solely on descriptive transcriptomics or in silico re analyses of public genomic/transcriptomic datasets without proper experimental or in situ validation. Submissions primarily centered on clinical diagnosis or medical imaging without mechanistic molecular/cellular investigation are out of scope. However, studies that integrate computational approaches with robust biological validation are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in molecular and cellular oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.