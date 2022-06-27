Scope

This section is devoted to the publication of high-quality basic research in the molecular and cellular mechanisms contributing to cancer development and progression.

We aim to describe and highlight novel mechanistic insights into molecular pathways and cellular processes involved in oncogenesis, irrespective of the precise type of malignancy. The areas of interest include cell growth regulation, DNA damage and repair, signal transduction, metabolic reprogramming, cell death, sustained angiogenesis, tissue invasion and metastasis, avoidance of immunosurveillance, and tumor microenvironment. Submissions describing pathogenetic mechanisms of cellular transformation are of particular interest. In addition, transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics studies, which reveal new cellular or biochemical aspects of cancer biology are also welcomed.

Descriptive transcriptomics studies as well as those consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic / transcriptomic data without experimental or in situ validation to support conclusions are not in scope for this Section.