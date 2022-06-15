Scope

The Neuro-Oncology and Neurosurgical Oncology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the field of brain tumor biology and treatment.

Led by Dr. David Eisenstat from Murdoch Childrens Research Institute at Royal Children's Hospital, this section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuro-oncology and neurosurgical oncology, which aim to enhance the understanding and efforts of clinicians and surgeons treating patients worldwide.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic and translational neurosciences

benign and skull-based tumors

brain and CNS metastases

clinical neuro-oncology

neuropathology

neuroradiology

neurosurgical oncology

primary brain tumors

radiation oncology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biology and treatment of brain tumors, as well as the various disciplines involved in brain tumor research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being). Submissions focusing on pediatric neuro-oncology are also welcome, although prospective authors are asked to note that neuroblastoma manuscripts should be submitted to our Pediatric Oncology.

The Neuro-Oncology and Neurosurgical Oncology section does not consider manuscripts focused solely on bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions of public databases without validation. Additionally, submissions centered on cancer treatment unrelated to the nervous system, surgical outcomes without a neuro-oncological context, or general epidemiological research without a specific focus on neuro-oncological conditions are not suitable for publication in this section. However, the section does welcome submissions related to medical imaging, neuroradiology, and gene expression studies, as long as they are relevant to neuro-oncology. Frontiers in Neurology no longer accepts case reports as an article type and as such, authors submitting case reports to this section should do so only via Frontiers in Oncology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuro-oncology and neurosurgical oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.