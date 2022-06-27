Scope

This section of Frontiers in Oncology aims to create an open access, rapid, transparent and interactive exchange of findings for the neuro-oncology and neurosurgical oncology communities.

We welcome contributions from the basic and translational neurosciences, in addition to research derived from clinical studies and prospective trials. Our focus extends beyond primary brain tumors to include brain and CNS metastases, as well as benign and skull-based tumors. Our audience centers on the many disciplines involved in brain tumor research: clinical neuro-oncology, neurosurgical oncology, radiation oncology, neuropathology and neuroradiology. Submissions focusing on pediatric neuro-oncology are also welcome, although prospective authors are asked to note that neuroblastoma manuscripts should be submitted to our Pediatric Oncology section instead.

All submissions are expected to advance both our understanding of brain tumor biology and the efforts of clinicians and surgeons treating these patients around the world.