Scope

The Pediatric Oncology section of Frontiers in Oncology aims to provide fair and rapid peer review in order to publish scientific advances for the benefit of all members of the pediatric oncology community, from basic scientists, to clinical researchers, and to caregivers.

Pediatric Oncology has experienced great successes in the last 40 years, but daunting challenges must be overcome if these successes are to continue. Very few therapies used to treat childhood cancer today are targeted in nature and as a result, treatment is often accompanied by significant acute and long-term toxicities. Continued improvement in outcomes requires the development of targeted therapies, encompassing multiple modalities, that are more effective and less toxic.

We must also learn how to effectively and safely integrate targeted therapies, such as small molecules and immunotherapy, into cytotoxic regimens to improve outcomes and/or develop these as stand-alone therapies for diseases that have not benefited from dose intensification approaches. Moreover, breakthroughs in theranostic profiling will identify which patients will benefit the most from a targeted approach. Effective therapies must also be made available to patients in the developing world. This will require innovative new technologies to bring down the cost of cell and gene therapy, outreach, and advocacy. We have a responsibility to see that effective therapies are made available to all who need them, and need breakthroughs in laboratory medicine, diagnostics, as well as in the manufacturing of these therapies; to see them equitably distributed, and rigorously evaluated in order to define genetic or cultural drivers of the outcome.

The aim of this section is to help address these challenges by publishing quality basic science, translational studies, and clinical trials in the field of pediatric oncology. We also encourage papers on Pediatric Hematological Malignancies, especially those focused on the Adolescent and Young Adults (AYA) population. In addition to primary research papers, we welcome focused reviews on recent advances and commentaries on controversial or emerging concepts.

Pediatric Oncology does not publish case reports.