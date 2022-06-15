Scope

The Pediatric Oncology section is dedicated to publishing research on the embryological and developmental basis of childhood cancers and their impact on targeted therapies and patient outcomes.

Led by Dr. Jaume Mora from Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children’s Hospital, the Pediatric Oncology section welcomes submissions in key areas in pediatric oncology such as:

Embryological and developmental origins of pediatric cancers, including tumor biology unique to childhood malignancies

Epigenetics of normal fetal development and its role in pediatric cancer initiation and progression

Precision therapeutics in pediatric oncology, including targeted agents, antibody–drug conjugates, radiotheranostics, and mechanisms of therapeutic resistance

Engineered cell therapies, including CAR-T, CAR-NK, TCR-T, and bispecific constructs for solid and CNS tumors

Liquid biopsy technologies and circulating biomarkers (ctDNA, cfRNA, CTCs, extracellular vesicles) for minimal residual disease detection and longitudinal disease monitoring

Single-cell and spatial multi-omics approaches to characterize pediatric tumor heterogeneity and identify therapeutic vulnerabilities

Artificial intelligence and computational tools applied to pediatric cancer diagnosis, treatment planning, and outcome prediction

Biomarker-integrated clinical trial design and treatment strategies, including molecular stratification and precision outcome assessment in pediatric oncology

Childhood cancer survivorship, including late effects, neurocognitive outcomes, and treatment de-escalation strategies

Global equity in pediatric oncology access, including care delivery models in low- and middle-income countries

Tumor microenvironment biology and immunotherapy strategies in pediatric cancers

Preclinical models, including patient-derived organoids and xenografts for pediatric drug development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and evaluation of targeted therapies and treatment strategies for pediatric cancer patients.

in particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pediatric oncology, targeted therapies, and patient care in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Oncology section does not consider isolated case reports. Articles focusing on general medical or surgical complications unrelated to pediatric cancer are not considered. Additionally, studies centered on imaging techniques or biomarkers without a foundation in pediatric oncology are excluded. The scope is specifically tailored to research addressing cancer in the pediatric population and the development, implementation, and evaluation of targeted therapies and treatment strategies for these patients.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.