Scope

The field of radiation oncology is currently entering a new frontier of more personalized cancer treatment.

We are being led into this new frontier by the explosion of information in cancer biology. From the maturation of 3-dimensional (3-D) to 4- dimensional (4-D) photon and proton radiation planning and delivery, and the refinement of more sensitive tumor-imaging technologies for radiation therapy targeting, to an improved understanding of how best to integrate radiation therapy with conventional chemotherapy, newer biologics, as well as surgery, in a multi-modality approach.

This Section welcomes basic and clinical research relating to all aspects of radiation oncology. We are specifically interested in papers on the following topics:

Identification and characterization of genetic and epigenetic alterations affecting biological signalling networks involved in radiation damage and repair processing in normal and malignant cells/tissues

Development and testing of 3-D and 4- D radiation treatment delivery systems and/or novel tumor-imaging technologies that impact radiation delivery, treatment response, or morbidities of treatment

Development and pre- clinical/clinical testing of novel radiation modifying drugs and small molecules

Integration of systems biology approaches including the development of mathematical and computational models to better bridge the translation from basic to clinical radiation oncology research.