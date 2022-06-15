Scope

The Radiation Oncology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing personalized cancer treatment through innovative approaches, integrating basic and clinical research.

Led by Dr. Timothy Kinsella (Department of Radiation Oncology at Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University), and Dr. Alessio Morganti (University of Bologna), the Radiation Oncology section welcomes submissions in various domains of radiation oncology, such as:

Next-generation radiotherapy delivery systems including adaptive strategies, ultra-high dose rate (FLASH) radiotherapy, and advanced particle therapy (proton, carbon ion, and other heavy ions)

Development and pre-clinical/clinical testing of novel radiation modifying drugs and small molecules

Applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning for treatment planning, auto-segmentation, clinical decision support, or prediction of outcomes and toxicity, with clinical or experimental validation

Radiomics and radiogenomics studies correlating imaging features with molecular or clinical data, emphasizing research tied to clinical endpoints or patient outcomes

Development and testing of 3-D and 4-D radiation treatment delivery systems and/or novel tumor-imaging technologies that impact radiation delivery, treatment response, or morbidities of treatment

Immunoradiotherapy and combined modality research, exploring synergistic effects between radiotherapy and systemic immune-based therapies

Oligometastatic and oligoprogressive disease management, including innovative radiotherapy strategies such as SABR/SBRT

Identification and characterization of genetic and epigenetic alterations affecting biological signaling networks involved in radiation damage and repair processing in normal and malignant cells/tissues

Integration of systems biology approaches, including the development of mathematical and computational models to facilitate the translation from basic to clinical radiation oncology research

Patient-centered care and digital health, including the integration of patient-reported outcomes (PROs), digital monitoring, and telemedicine in radiation oncology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest advancements and innovations in radiation oncology, focusing on the aforementioned topics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions advancing our knowledge on radiation oncology in alignment with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Radiation Oncology section does not consider manuscripts focusing solely on bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions of public databases without proper validation. However, submissions that integrate these approaches with radiation oncology research and provide proper validation are welcome. Additionally, submissions primarily centered on diagnostic performance, chemoradiotherapy, tumor segmentation, or specific cancer types without a foundation in radiation oncology and lacking the impact of radiation therapy on patient outcomes are considered out of scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of radiation oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.