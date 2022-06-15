Scope

The Skin Cancer section provides a dynamic, multidisciplinary platform for publishing cutting-edge research that advances the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of skin malignancies worldwide.

Led by Dr. Vladimir Spiegelman (Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine) and Dr. Mohammad Athar (University of Alabama), this section welcomes submissions that bridge basic, translational, and clinical skin cancer research, with an emphasis on improving patient outcomes and advancing SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

We welcome submissions across the entire landscape of skin cancer research, including but not limited to:

Immuno-oncology and developments in diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive biomarkers in skin cancer

Biomarkers and mechanisms of disease progression

The role of cancer stem cells in pathogenesis and therapeutic resistance of skin tumors

Mechanistic and clinical studies on skin cancer epidemiology and risk factors

Molecular and cellular mechanisms of skin tumorigenesis, progression, and metastasis

Mechanisms and solutions for resistance to therapy

Strategies for secondary prevention specific to high-risk or previously treated patients

Development and advancement of therapeutic modalities for skin cancer, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, and combination regimens

Studies of the tumor microenvironment, including immune, stromal, and microbial factors

Innovations in digital health, artificial intelligence, and tele-dermatology applied to skin cancer diagnosis and management

Translational and precision oncology approaches, such as multi-omics profiling, next-generation sequencing, and liquid biopsy involving skin cancer

Quality of life and survivorship studies focusing on clinical outcomes, adverse effects, and patient-reported measures in skin cancer populations

Original research, clinical trials, translational studies, systematic reviews, meta-analyses, perspectives, and invited commentaries are welcomed. Descriptive studies and meta-analyses must provide meaningful advances for the field. Studies primarily focused on gene sequencing, multi-omics, or epigenetics will be considered if directly relevant to skin cancer prevention, diagnosis, or treatment.

Submissions focused on unrelated cancer types, pain management, or case reports and bioinformatics manuscripts based on public datasets without proper validation studies will not be accepted. However, we welcome meta-analyses, descriptive studies utilizing statistical methods, and systematic reviews that offer new insights into the mechanisms of carcinogenesis. Invited commentaries and reviews on current topics related to recently published papers are also welcome.

The Skin Cancer section fosters scientific discovery, clinical innovation, and knowledge exchange among researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and the public to shape the future of oncologic dermatology globally.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.