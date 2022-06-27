Scope

The objective of the Skin Cancer section is to expand our understanding of molecular and cellular mechanisms involved in skin cancer progression. Moreover, the section is dedicated to the publication of high-quality clinical, translational research as well as bioinformatics studies in a timely manner.

We are especially interested in receiving manuscripts centred on the fields of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC), including basal cell carcinomas (BCCs), squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTLC), benign tumors as well as rarer forms of NMSC such as sebaceous gland carcinoma, Merkel cell carcinoma, angiosarcoma, and dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP).

Submission of preclinical and clinical trials as well as case reports are also welcome.

Specific areas of interest include:

Cancer stem cells

Tumor microenvironment

Mechanisms of carcinogenesis, progression and metastasis

Resistance to therapy

Strategies for secondary prevention

Biomarkers of progression

Epidemiology of skin cancer

Advances in diagnostic, prognostic and predictive biomarkers development

Therapeutic approaches and drug development of various modalities (targeted therapy, immunotherapies, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, combination therapies)

Additional quality and content requirements:

Negative trial results will not preclude consideration.

Authors should demonstrate the biological effects on a minimum of two well-authenticated cancer cell lines.

While we welcome meta-analyses and descriptive studies, these should be based on statistical methods or systematic reviews and should bring new insights into the mechanisms of carcinogenesis.

Case Reports should include correlative data and expand the current knowledge on the pathophysiological and clinical manifestations of cancer while discussing the cellular and molecular levels of the disease.