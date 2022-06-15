Scope

The Surgical Oncology section publishes high-impact, translational research that advances cancer surgery through precision decision-making, innovative surgical techniques and technologies, and optimized perioperative care, with clear improvements in patient outcomes and quality of life.

Led by Dr. Aali Sheen, Independent Consultant Surgeon working as a Director and Surgeon for Manchester General Surgery and Dr. Francesco Giovinazzo Head of Surgery at San Camillo Hospital, Treviso, Italy, the Surgical Oncology section welcomes submissions in various domains of surgical oncology, which aim to enhance the connection between clinical and basic sciences.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Minimally invasive and robotic cancer surgery: image-guided and fluorescence-guided surgery; augmented and mixed reality for intraoperative navigation; hyperspectral and spectroscopy-based margin assessment; novel instruments and energy devices; telementoring and teleproctoring; learning curves and technical optimisation

AI, machine learning, and surgical data science with clinical validation: intraoperative computer vision; process mining and workflow analytics; operating room safety and efficiency dashboards; risk prediction and clinical decision support; radiomics and radiogenomics integrated with pathology and imaging; fairness, bias, and external validation

Liquid biopsy and precision decision-making: circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and minimal residual disease (MRD) for operability and margin strategy; perioperative ctDNA kinetics for neoadjuvant/adjuvant selection; early relapse detection and surveillance; assay concordance with tissue and clinical endpoints

Patient-specific computational planning and digital twins: biomechanical and hemodynamic simulation for resection planning; functional remnant prediction; virtual surgical rehearsal; clinical utility and prospective or external validation; integration with AR overlays for intraoperative guidance

Perioperative care, outcomes, and survivorship: enhanced recovery (ERAS); prehabilitation and nutrition; complication prevention and management; remote monitoring with wearables and patient-reported outcomes; readmissions and length of stay; long-term oncologic and quality-of-life outcomes

Perioperative immunology and tumor microenvironment: effects of surgical stress and anesthesia on antitumor immunity; opioid-sparing analgesia and immune modulation; microbiome-targeted interventions; timing and integration of immunotherapy/targeted therapy with surgery; immune correlates in surgical specimens

Organ-sparing, function-preserving, reconstructive, and oncoplastic surgery: nerve- and parenchyma-sparing techniques; validated onco-functional endpoints (continence, potency, voice/swallow, limb function); complex reconstruction and flap techniques; patient-centered decision aids and shared decision-making

Trials, real-world evidence, and implementation science: pragmatic and randomized clinical trials; registries and multicenter studies; comparative effectiveness and cost-effectiveness; equity, access, and global surgical oncology; standards, reporting, and federated learning for multicenter surgical AI

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the translational nature of surgical oncology and its impact on patient outcomes, in line with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Surgical Oncology section does not consider manuscripts focused on bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions without validation. However, submissions concerning artificial intelligence in patient management, virtual reality, and simulation technologies are welcome, as they are relevant to the in-scope areas. Additionally, manuscripts concerning general medical management unrelated to cancer surgery, such as pain management, are not suitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of surgical oncology to surgeons, oncologists, anesthesiologists, radiologists, pathologists, data scientists, policy makers and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.