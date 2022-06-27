Scope

The Surgical Oncology section is dedicated to advancing our understanding of novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies of surgical relevance that demonstrably impact cancer patient outcomes.

We are especially interested in the translational nature of Surgical Oncology, including: biomarkers; immunological mechanisms in cancer; risk scores; and efficacy of technologies such as virtual reality, simulation and Artificial Intelligence in patient management. Also of interest are studies which focus on laboratory research that can help stratify outcomes and intervention towards personalized medicine. Recognizing the value of research that cuts across clinical and basic sciences, we welcome studies that integrate psychological aspects with medical assessment and surgical intervention.

The section has a strong emphasis on clinical trials, sizable multicentre retrospective case series, systematic reviews, and meta-analyses. Case reports are generally not accepted but may be submitted in several sections in Frontiers in Surgery.