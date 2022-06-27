Scope

The Thoracic Oncology Section of Frontiers in Oncology aims to advance the understanding and treatment of various thoracic malignancies by publishing high quality clinical and translational reports in a timely manner.

The Section has an interest in receiving manuscripts centred on the underlying biology of thoracic malignancies, the changing epidemiology of these diseases, advances in diagnostic sciences, biomarker development and therapeutic approaches of various modalities.

There is particular interest in the increasingly relevant fields of targeted therapy and immunotherapy; we welcome reports outlining novel treatment strategies and those that provide insights into both efficacy and resistance. Case reports will be considered if they offer a unique and clinically useful perspective. Submission of clinical trial reports are also welcome and negative trial results will not preclude consideration. While basic science manuscripts will be considered, the Thoracic Oncology Section is tailored to a clinical and translational audience.

Submissions not in scope for this specialty include those discussing Esophageal Cancers (which can be submitted to the Gastrointestinal Cancers Section of Frontiers in Oncology) and Cardiac Tumors (which can be submitted to the Cardio-Oncology Section of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine).