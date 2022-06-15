Scope

The Thoracic Oncology section publishes high-impact, innovative research dedicated to advancing the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and outcomes of thoracic malignancies.

Led by Dr. Alfredo Addeo (Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève) and Dr. Lizza Hendriks (Maastricht University Medical Centre), this multidisciplinary section welcomes submissions across the spectrum of basic, translational, and clinical research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Tumor heterogeneity, including molecular, cellular, and spatial variation, and spatial transcriptomics

Tumor microenvironment, stromal/immune cell crosstalk, and spatial omics approaches

Liquid biopsy and minimal residual disease (MRD), including circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), exosomes, and novel molecular markers

Early detection and screening innovations, such as breathomics, low-dose CT, digital biomarkers, and AI-driven imaging

Advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, radiogenomics, and theranostics

Comprehensive biomarker research, patient stratification, and multi-omics integration, including proteomics and metabolomics

Genetic and epigenetic editing, including CRISPR, base editing, innovation in genomics and epigenomics, and next-generation engineering strategies

Novel systemic therapies, such as immunotherapies, targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, vaccines, cell therapies, bispecifics, and the management of therapy resistance and toxicities

Preclinical-to-clinical platforms and translational models, including patient-derived xenografts and organoids with human validation

Innovations in trial design and methodology, including adaptive, basket, umbrella, and platform trials, as well as pragmatic endpoints and real-world evidence studies

Cardiotoxicity arising from oncological treatments and cardiovascular complications of thoracic malignancies, including their diagnosis and clinical management

Submissions should demonstrate clear clinical or translational relevance, methodological rigor, and the potential to change practice, inform policy, or deepen biological understanding. This ensures that our content remains at the forefront of scientific innovation, clinical practice, and societal impact.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of thoracic malignancies in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Thoracic Oncology section does not consider submissions discussing esophageal cancers and primary cardiac tumors. The section does not consider studies on Traditional Chinese Medicine unless they present rigorous clinical or molecular validation. Manuscripts consisting solely of bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions of public databases without validation are not suitable for publication in this section.

This section provides a global, multidisciplinary platform for researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and advocates to communicate and advance the most pressing and fast-evolving domains in thoracic oncology.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.