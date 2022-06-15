Scope

The Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing patient care in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Led by Dr. Ashraf Ayoub from the University of Glasgow, the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery section welcomes submissions in the various domains of oral and maxillofacial surgery, which aim to connect advanced research findings, contemporary education, and best clinical practices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anaesthesia and dental pain

aesthetic facial surgery

basic science research

cleft lip and palate

dento-maxillofacial radiology

emerging technology

ethics and governance

head and neck oncology

impact of oral and maxillofacial surgery on systemic health

implantology

maxillofacial imaging

maxillofacial trauma

oral/dento-alveolar surgery

oral pathology

oro-facial infection

oro-facial pain

orthognathic surgery

temporomandibular joints

tissue bioengineering

education

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about oral and maxillofacial surgery, with the aim of improving patient care globally. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which contribute towards SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

The Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery section does not consider submissions that focus solely on specific conditions without a clear surgical or procedural relevance. However, studies that lack a strong connection to oral and maxillofacial surgical techniques or outcomes but still contribute to the advancement of oral and maxillofacial surgery may still be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.