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Temple University
Philadelphia, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
Université de Lille
Lille, France
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
São Leopoldo Mandic School
Campinas, Brazil
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
Queen Mary University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes