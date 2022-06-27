nezar al-hebshi
Temple University
Philadelphia, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
Université de Lille
Lille, France
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
São Leopoldo Mandic School
Campinas, Brazil
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
Queen Mary University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
Faculty of Dental Sciences, Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
Temple University
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
Ege University
Bornova, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
Department of Oral Surgery and Implantology, Goethe University, Carolinum
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Lyon, France
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
University of the Andes, Chile
Las Condes, Chile
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
Seoul National University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
Department of Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering, Texas A&M University College Station
College Station, United States
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
University of Freiburg Medical Center
Freiburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes
University of Campania L. Vanvitelli - Multidisciplinary Department of Medical-Surgical and Odontostomatological Specialties
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Oral Infections and Microbes