Frontiers in Oral Health

Brief Research Report
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
Impact of Streptococcus salivarius K12 probiotic on pH and tooth enamel integrity in an in vitro oral biofilm system
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Brief Research Report
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Preventive Dentistry
Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Oral Health Promotion
Perspective
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Preventive Dentistry
Clinical Trial
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Clinical Trial
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Oral Health Promotion
Systematic Review
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Preventive Dentistry
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Cardiometabolic Health
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Oral Health Promotion
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Oral Health Promotion
Editorial
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Oral Health Promotion
Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Review
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Systematic Review
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Oral Epidemiology
Case Report
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Perspective
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Oral Health Promotion
Case Report
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Original Research
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Original Research
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Preventive Dentistry
Original Research
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Oral Epidemiology
Case Report
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Case Report
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery