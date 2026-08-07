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University of Rochester
Rochester, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Oral Health Promotion
Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University
Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Oral Health Promotion
Federal University of Santa Maria
Santa Maria, Brazil
Associate Editor
Oral Health Promotion
Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Oral Health Promotion